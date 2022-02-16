Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.02

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.02 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($2.03). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.98), with a volume of 145,072 shares traded.

GENL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.88) to GBX 192 ($2.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.06. The company has a market cap of £400.20 million and a P/E ratio of -15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

