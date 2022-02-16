Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,613.94

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,613.94 ($21.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,092 ($14.78). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.56), with a volume of 76,045 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.55) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,603.47. The firm has a market cap of £351.00 million and a P/E ratio of -18.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently -0.64%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.66), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($100,466.43). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,300 over the last three months.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

