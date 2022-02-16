SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.94

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($4.06) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($4.11). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.06), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.
SThree Company Profile (LON:STHR)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.