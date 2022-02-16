Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.91. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2,580 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $710.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

