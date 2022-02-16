Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.54. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 217,245 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.21 million and a PE ratio of 22.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total value of C$138,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,819.97. Also, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 668,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,737,775. Insiders sold 728,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,868 over the last three months.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

