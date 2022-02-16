Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mistras Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mistras Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MG opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $201.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

