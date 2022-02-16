Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.42

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.42 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 149.60 ($2.02). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.96), with a volume of 429,109 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.32) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.51. The firm has a market cap of £310.38 million and a P/E ratio of -85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($146,008.12). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,895.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 948,000 shares of company stock worth $132,810,000.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

