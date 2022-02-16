CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Trimmed by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,708,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.05% of CarMax worth $218,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

