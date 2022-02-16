Capital Research Global Investors Has $253.86 Million Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,654,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.01% of Azul worth $253,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in Azul by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.