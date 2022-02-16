Capital Research Global Investors Has $290.50 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.57% of KLA worth $290,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $387.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

