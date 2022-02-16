iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 77.2% in January

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after acquiring an additional 576,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.43. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

