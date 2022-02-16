OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 78.6% in January

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OP stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.