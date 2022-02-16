Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Up 79.8% in January

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,100 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 493,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of VRS opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $777.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.
About Verso
Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verso (VRS)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.