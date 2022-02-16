Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Up 79.8% in January

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,100 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 493,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VRS opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $777.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

