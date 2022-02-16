Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Up 77.5% in January

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 377,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

