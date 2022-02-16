Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Up 77.5% in January

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 377,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.