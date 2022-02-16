Capital Research Global Investors Has $342.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,391 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.43% of Lam Research worth $342,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castellan Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 29.6% in the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $593.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $654.40 and a 200-day moving average of $620.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.