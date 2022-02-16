Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Trading Down 27.5%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF)’s stock price was down 27.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $243.03 and last traded at $243.03. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.34.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Esker in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a €410.00 ($465.91) price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.27.

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

