S&U plc (LON:SUS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $33.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,715.55 ($36.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 39.78 and a quick ratio of 39.78. S&U has a 1 year low of GBX 2,140 ($28.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($39.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,700.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,769.85. The company has a market cap of £329.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of S&U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($36.54), for a total value of £405,000 ($548,037.89).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

