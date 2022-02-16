Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 206.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.67 ($2.80).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 198 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

