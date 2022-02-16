Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Service Co. International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.