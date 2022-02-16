Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Hits Market Cap of $772,507.66

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market capitalization of $772,507.66 and $70,246.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.75 or 0.07029207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,606.50 or 0.99721416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

