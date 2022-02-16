Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 481,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 378,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

