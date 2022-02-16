Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
