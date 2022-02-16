Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.50 million-$346.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.40 million.Blucora also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.04 to $1.52 EPS.

BCOR opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.94 million, a PE ratio of -44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blucora by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blucora by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

