Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-11.75 EPS.

NYSE:CRL opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.26.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.