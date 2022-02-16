Capital World Investors Sells 1,480,798 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,480,798 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $531,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

NYSE:FNV opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

