Capula Management Ltd Takes $361,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

