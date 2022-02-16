Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,494 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:MEAR opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.