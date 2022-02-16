Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $3.05 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $650.64 million and $110.22 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00006968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00038166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00105795 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 213,544,667 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

