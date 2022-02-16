-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Lithium Americas also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have commented on LAC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

