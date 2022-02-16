Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.390-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $896 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.83 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.820-$5.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

