Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 68,761 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,245,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 345.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 23.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.