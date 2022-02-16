Moore Capital Management LP Sells 360,294 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 72.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,294 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 379.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.