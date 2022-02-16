164,760 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of UAL opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.