Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.
In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
