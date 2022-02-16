NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

