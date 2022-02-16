Man Group plc Sells 2,401 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.