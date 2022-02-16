California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $30,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

