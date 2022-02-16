Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 26,867 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11.

