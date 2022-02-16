Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share by the natural resources company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 420 ($5.68) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 390.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

GLEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.44) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 468.13 ($6.33).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

