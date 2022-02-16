Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

