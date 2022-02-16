Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:EIC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

