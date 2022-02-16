The Clorox Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 76.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13. Clorox has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

