Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 5.3%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.56. 1,940,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,082,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.04.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.84.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

