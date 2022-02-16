Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Farmers Edge, Inc. (OTC:FMEGF) was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 4,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
About Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF)
