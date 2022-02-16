Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.63 and traded as high as C$10.36. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 1,091,349 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

