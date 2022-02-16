Analyzing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Sun Communities pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Sun Communities and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.40 billion 15.80 $147.45 million $3.28 58.09 Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sun Communities and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $211.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 17.73% 5.76% 3.17% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

