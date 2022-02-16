Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,603 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 133.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

