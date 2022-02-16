Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 35,796 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $263.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

