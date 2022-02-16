Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

