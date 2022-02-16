Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.
MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.
Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21.
In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
