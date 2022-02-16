Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

