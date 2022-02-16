FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By Truist Financial

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $8.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.29 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.
Shares of BMY opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
